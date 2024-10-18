Dr. Phillips Center presents performances dedicated to breast cancer awareness

ORLANDO, Fla. — Breast Cancer Awareness Month is in October, and the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts will highlight resilience and strength this weekend.

“Awareness: Two Stories, One Powerful Message” is a special night of performances on Oct. 20 dedicated to those affected by breast cancer.

One of the performances is about Gwen, a woman who battled breast cancer and how it affected her life with her dog.

The performance received multiple awards, including one at the 2019 Orlando International Fringe Festival.

“Artisanal Carcinoma” describes Jennica McCleary’s journey through breast cancer with humor as she plays burlesque artist Jennica Tastrophe.

The show tells the story of her diagnosis, 17 rounds of treatment and survival.

