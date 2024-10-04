Titusville police wear pink patches to raise money for breast cancer

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Titusville police officers wear pink to support the cause.

The Titusville Police Department joined the Pink Patch Project, a nationwide public awareness campaign for breast cancer research, resources and treatment.

But it goes beyond wearing pink.

The officers volunteer to purchase the custom patch for $20 and replace their uniform shirt shoulder patch.

All the money raised will be given to the American Cancer Society at the end of October.

“In 2017, the pink patches were sold to the public, and $2,085 was raised for the American Cancer Society”, said Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson. “We look forward to raising more awareness this year as our officers actually wear the Pink patches on our uniforms.”

