Drainage improvements bring relief to a New Smyrna Beach neighborhood

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Residents in New Smyrna Beach’s Hidden Pines neighborhood are experiencing relief as crews have cleared out drainage ditches to address longstanding issues.

The drainage work in Hidden Pines is part of a broader effort to improve stormwater management in the area.

In addition to the work already completed, crews are now turning their attention to Corbin Park, where a $6 million grant will fund significant stormwater upgrades.

