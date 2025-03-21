Drier air moves in to kick off first weekend of spring in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It is a cool start to the day across Central Florida, and more cool weather is on the way to close out the work week.

A ridge of high pressure is building into the area, transporting cooler air into the region.

Despite abundant sunshine, highs will only climb into the low 70s.

The fire danger is again elevated today, with a Red Flag Warning for Orange, Osceola, and Brevard counties throughout the daytime.

It will be chilly later tonight as clear skies and light winds allow temps to tumble.

Morning lows will be in the mid-40s, with 30s likely northwest of Orlando.

A warming trend does get going for the weekend.

Expect plenty of sun again on Saturday, with warmer highs in the upper 70s.

Even more warmth arrives for Sunday, with just a few clouds expected.

Temps for Sunday will climb into the low 80s.

The cloud cover will increase to start next week as more active weather returns to the area.

Monday now looks dry, with warm highs in the mid-80s.

Our next rain chance arrives in the middle of next week, but widespread rain is not expected.

Temps for much of next week will be in the low 80s.

