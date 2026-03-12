Drier weather returns Friday, rain chances return for weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday featured scattered showers across the area, and lower rain chances are ahead for Friday.

The scattered showers will fade away this evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Expect morning temps in the low 60s.

Drier weather does return for Friday. Partly sunny skies will continue, with a stray shower possible late Friday into Friday night. Temps to close out the work week will be in the low 80s.

Rain chances return just in time for the weekend. A few scattered showers will be possible Saturday, with temps in the low 80s.

Even higher rain and storm chances are likely for Sunday. Highs will remain in the low 80s.

More rain is likely for Spring Breakers Monday, with again a few storms possible. Temps for Monday will be in the low 80s.

Much cooler air is expected for St. Patrick’s Day, with sunshine and highs only in the low 60s.

The cooler weather will likely continue for much of next week.

Weather 3/12

Weather 3/12

Weather 3/12

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group