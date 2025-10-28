Driver dies after SUV gets stuck on tracks, struck by train in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a train in Marion County.

The crash happened on Monday at the railroad crossing on State Road 326.

A 72-year-old Ocala man in an SUV was struck by a train and died in the crash.

Investigators said it appears that the SUV became stuck on the train tracks for some unknown reason.

The train conductor and passenger did not sustain any injuries during the crash.

