Driver killed in Osceola County crash after failed turn, officials say

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A 2014 Chrysler Town and Country was involved in a fatal accident on Southport Road, where the 37-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle was heading west on Southport Road when it failed to make a left turn, hitting a mailbox, a tree, and a fence before coming to a stop.

The authorities continue to investigate the crash to establish the precise cause of the incident.

