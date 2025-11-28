Driver strikes electrical box in fatal Lake County crash, FHP reports

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal crash occurred yesterday in Lake County at the intersection of Highway 27 and Ruby Red Boulevard.

Troopers say that the driver of a Jeep Wrangler lost control and collided with an electrical box around 5:30 PM.

The driver was taken to Orlando Health South Lake Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Investigators are examining whether a medical episode may have caused the driver to lose control.

The vehicle, traveling south on U.S. Highway 27, veered off, hit an electrical box, and ended up in a ditch.

Investigation is ongoing to determine the cause.

