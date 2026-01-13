Driver used remote-controlled device to hide license plate in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Police in Altamonte Springs said they pulled over a driver with an illegal plate-obscurant device.

Officials stated that they discovered the device during a traffic stop on Ronald Reagan Boulevard last week.

During the stop, officers discovered the vehicle was equipped with a remote-controlled license plate–obscuring device, which is illegal.

Florida law prohibits the use of any device that obscures license plates.

This law was enacted to enhance vehicle identification and improve public safety by allowing law enforcement to read license plates easily.

As a result of the traffic stop, the driver was issued a criminal citation and given a court date to address the violation.

Motorists are encouraged to ensure their vehicles comply with all state vehicle safety regulations.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group