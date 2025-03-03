Driver whose 3 passengers died in Florida crash sentenced

, Fla. — The driver whose three passengers died in a head-on crash in December 2022 has now been sentenced.

Devin Perkins, 24, was sentenced to 364 days in the Volusia County jail. He will get credit for time served, meaning he will serve 202 days.

Perkins was convicted in September of three counts of vehicular homicide and reckless driving with serious bodily injury.

Prosecutors say Perkins was behind the wheel of an Infiniti Q50 in the early morning hours of Dec. 11, 2022 when a Toyota Tacoma going the wrong way crashed into him. It happened on State Road 44 near Jesse Michael Drive.

Three passengers in the Infiniti with Perkins died at the scene. Those victims were identified as Alexandra Dulin, who was a TikTok personality known as “Ali Spice,” Kyle Moser and Ava Fellerman.

Prosecutors argued that Perkins was driving at about 100 mph when the other driver hit them. This was 35 mph over the posted speed limit.

The driver who crashed into them was Thomas Petry, who was sentenced to 37 years in prison in November 2024. He had pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicular homicide, three counts of leaving the scene of a crash with death, leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and reckless driving with serious bodily injury.

Investigators say Petry walked away from the crash. He was later found and arrested.

Perkins and a passenger with Petry were injured in the wreck but recovered.

After Perkins was convicted in September, state attorney R.J. Larizza said, “My heart goes out to our victims and their families. A sad case reflecting the sad reality of reckless and irresponsible driving.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group