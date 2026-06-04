Ignite Girls Fire Camp sparks interest in firefighting careers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thirty girls from across Orange County will experience firsthand what it takes to be a firefighter at Orange County Fire Rescue’s Ignite Girls Fire Camp this weekend.

Now in its second year, this annual camp aims to introduce young women to fire service careers through hands-on training and mentorship by Orange County firefighters.

Participants will spend the weekend at the department’s new training facility, donning firefighter gear and engaging in a range of real-world emergency response scenarios. Activities include victim search and rescue, aerial ladder operations, hazardous materials response, fire extinguisher training, bucket brigade relays, and charged hose drills.

The camp wraps up Sunday with a firefighter-themed obstacle course and relay competition called the “Battle of the Squads.” Campers will put their new skills, such as hose deployment, victim drags, teamwork, and communication, to the test, cheered on by family and Orange County Fire Rescue personnel.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials say the camp’s goal is not only to inspire more young women to consider firefighting careers but also to build confidence and leadership skills applicable to any future path.

The event comes as the department strives to boost female representation in the fire service, even though it already surpasses the national average for women firefighters.

The “Battle of the Squads” starts at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Orange County Fire Rescue Training Center, 11104 Curry Ford Road in Orlando. The awards ceremony will follow at 4 p.m.

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