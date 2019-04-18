0 Drivers brace for another big change to I-4 in Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A big change is now expected Thursday for drivers on I-4.

Drivers on the interstate going east towards downtown Orlando could have a major impact on your commute because the ramp to South Street is now going to merge with the State Road 408 on-ramp.

Drivers familiar with this area may know that backups are already common for people getting on to SR-408.

Starting Thursday, everyone who would normally get off on South Street will now have to get in the same line as people who want to get on SR-408.

For drivers who use the eastbound South Street exit things are about to change again.

Here's how it works now:

After you pass the 408, the ramp that many drivers are used to taking will soon be closed off. Drivers will soon have to get in the right lane at least a quarter mile earlier to exit.

If you want to exit South Street, you will jump in line with all the people who are exiting onto the 408.

Drivers that take the 408 ramp will then veer off to the right at the new ramp for South Street in downtown.

Drivers in the area wonder if the backup for the 408 will only get worse with all the drivers who use South Street getting in the same lane.

Officials said the change is expected to last for the next 18 months.

In a few minutes on Eyewitness News at 5:00 an up close look at the new change drivers on I-4 can expect near downtown Orlando starting tomorrow. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/r9K3aMsrr0 — Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) April 17, 2019

