String of Winter Park burglaries leads to arrest, police say

WINTER PARK, Fla. — On Jan. 10, Winter Park Police, along with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, arrested a suspect connected to a string of residential burglaries in the Winter Park community.

The arrests originated from a string of burglaries along the Phelps corridor, prompting the Winter Park Police Street Crimes unit to start a surveillance operation. During this operation, officers heard two loud bangs, which prompted them to investigate the noise.

Police report that when they arrived at the scene, they found Joel Rosario, 41, fleeing from an unoccupied house.

Law enforcement reports that Rosario tried to escape in a vehicle and collided with an unmarked officer’s car. Afterward, a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert was issued to nearby jurisdictions.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle and engaged in a brief pursuit before the suspect exited the vehicle and tried to run away, but was later apprehended by deputies.

Rosario faced charges of aggravated battery on an officer, burglary, criminal mischief, resisting arrest with violence, and fleeing law enforcement.

Police confirm that no injuries were reported during the incident. He is suspected of committing three burglaries over five days, but there are no confirmed links to any victims.

