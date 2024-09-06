Dry air works against development of several tropical systems in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are watching several tropical waves moving through the Atlantic Basin.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring several low-pressure areas.

None of the areas have a high chance of development due to dry air in the mix.

The dry and stable air remains dominant as we approach the peak on hurricane season on Sept. 10.

One area of disturbance is producing showers and thunderstorms across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Two strong tropical waves are also forecast to move off the coast of Africa next week.

One of the systems will likely develop as it moves into the Atlantic.

Thankfully none of the tropical disturbances are currently threatening Florida.

