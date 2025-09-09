Duke Energy proposes data centers to meet rising AI and cloud computing demand

ORLANDO, Fla. — Duke Energy has put forward an exciting plan to develop data centers in Florida, designed to meet the increasing demand for AI and cloud computing.

The proposal suggests establishing a new customer category specifically for ‘large load’ customers to better handle the increased electricity usage from data centers.

This plan is subject to approval by the Public Service Commission.

Data centers are essential for AI and cloud technology but increase electricity consumption. Duke Energy suggests a special rate for large customers.

The locations of these data centers, approval timelines, and details of the proposed rate plan remain uncertain and undisclosed.

If approved, Duke Energy’s proposal could enable data center growth in Florida, boosting the state’s tech industry and addressing rising energy needs.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group