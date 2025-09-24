I-75 reopens after dump truck slams into overpass, causing major damage

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A section of Interstate 75 has reopened after being shut down Wednesday due to a crash involving a dump truck that hit an overpass.

10:55 a.m. update:

All southbound lanes of I-75 have reopened in the area.

Troopers said the County Road 320 overpass remains closed to ensure its structural integrity.

Original report:

Troopers said a dump truck traveling south on I-75 collided with the County Road 320 overpass at mile-marker 370 early Wednesday morning, causing significant damage to the structure.

The incident occurred at 2:30 a.m. when the truck’s bed was raised and struck the overpass.

The driver, a 55-year-old man from Ocala, Florida, was not injured in the crash.

All southbound lanes are currently blocked with debris scattered across all southbound lanes.

All southbound traffic on I-75 is being diverted off at Exit 374.

The extent of the damage to the overpass remains uncertain.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution if traveling in the area and to seek alternate routes.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the closure and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

