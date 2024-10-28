Dutch Bros expands in Orlando with Waterford Lakes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Waterford Lakes area soon may have a new pick-me-up option.

Oregon-based coffee chain Dutch Bros. is eyeing a location at 12200 Lake Underhill Road in the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement, according to plans filed with Orange County.

Plans show a 950-square-foot building with a drive-thru on a 0.52-acre carve out in the northwest corner of the Lowe’s lot.

