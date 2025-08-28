E. coli prompts boil water notice in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The city of Melbourne has issued a boil water notice after E. coli was found in a water sample.

The bacteria was found in a routine sample point on Sun Circle East.

The boil water notice affects all water customers served by the city. This includes Indialantic, Indian Harbour Beach, Melbourne, Melbourne Beach, Melbourne Village, Palm Shores, Satellite Beach and unincorporated Brevard County south of Pineda Causeway.

City officials say the positive E.coli sample could be due to a sampling error because it was only found at one location in the water system. More testing is underway.

