Early voting for Lake County primary election begins August 6

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays announced that early voting for the August 18 primary election will take place from August 6 through August 15.

Twelve different locations across the county will offer services between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

Additionally, secure ballot intake stations will be available at these sites for voters wishing to drop off completed mail-in ballots. VBM ballots must be received at the elections office no later than 7:00 PM on Election Day, August 18th, according to a release from the Lake County Supervisor of Elections.

Lake County early voting locations:

Cagan Crossings Library

Clermont Arts and Recreation Center

Cooper Memorial Library

WIN1 Ministries / Eustis Service Center

Lady Lake Community Building

Lake County Agricultural Center

Minneola City Hall

Sorrento Church of God

Southside Umatilla Community Center

The Venetian Center

W.T. Bland Library

Residents can find their precinct by visiting the Lake County Supervisor of Elections.

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