Early voting for Lake County primary election begins August 6

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays announced that early voting for the August 18 primary election will take place from August 6 through August 15.
Twelve different locations across the county will offer services between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM.
Additionally, secure ballot intake stations will be available at these sites for voters wishing to drop off completed mail-in ballots. VBM ballots must be received at the elections office no later than 7:00 PM on Election Day, August 18th, according to a release from the Lake County Supervisor of Elections.
Lake County early voting locations:
- Cagan Crossings Library
- Clermont Arts and Recreation Center
- Cooper Memorial Library
- WIN1 Ministries / Eustis Service Center
- Lady Lake Community Building
- Lake County Agricultural Center
- Minneola City Hall
- Sorrento Church of God
- Southside Umatilla Community Center
- The Venetian Center
- W.T. Bland Library
Residents can find their precinct by visiting the Lake County Supervisor of Elections.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2026 Cox Media Group