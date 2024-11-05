East Orlando apartments near Valencia College sell for $51 million

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An apartment complex near Valencia College’s east campus sold for $50.5 million.

Denver-based Avanti Residential bought The Avery at 1000 Avery Village Loop from Valencia College Lane LLC, an entity tied to Washington, D.C.-based Republic Properties Corporation, in a deal that closed Oct. 24, according to a deed posted with the county.

Executives with Avanti and Republic Properties could not be reached for comment.

