Eastern Pacific sees first named storm “Alvin” as Atlantic hurricane season starts this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is tracking the first named “Alvin” storm in the eastern Pacific, where the hurricane season began on May 15.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic basin remains quiet as hurricane season starts this Sunday, June 1.

We will be closely monitoring the first and second week of June in the southwest Gulf and western Caribbean for possible development.

The first named storm of the Atlantic season will be “Andrea.” It is expected to be another above-normal and active season, lasting over the next six months.

Weather 05/29

Weather 05/29

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group