Eatonville to vote on restricting Mayor’s power after her deal to sell Hungerford School property

EATONVILLE, Fla. — The Eatonville town council is set to vote tonight at 7:30 PM on whether to restrict Mayor Angie Gardner’s power following her deal to sell the Hungerford School property.

The controversy arises from Mayor Gardner’s October decision to sell Hungerford School property to Doctor Phillips Charities, made without council members’ knowledge, leading to a vote to limit the mayor’s authority.

Hungerford Property Future of historic Hungerford Property in Eatonville in hands of Orange County judge

The vacant Hungerford School property sale to Doctor Phillips Charities is a key development for Eatonville. The council’s vote to restrict the mayor’s power shows ongoing tensions with Mayor Gardner.

Although the deal’s specific terms haven’t been disclosed, the council’s objection suggests concerns about transparency and governance. Channel 9 will issue updates following the vote tonight.

