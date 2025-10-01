Eatonville’s Hungerford property sale approved despite resident concerns

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A plan to redevelop the historic Hungerford property in Eatonville is moving forward after Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) voted Tuesday to sell the 100-acre site to Dr. Phillips Charities. The decision clears the way for a major redevelopment project, but it has also drawn backlash from residents who say the process moved too quickly.

More than a dozen people spoke during the meeting. Some praised the sale as a turning point for Eatonville. “This is a deal of a lifetime. This is bringing what this town was built to 2.0,” one supporter said. “Without growth, without building, without redevelopment, we don’t have any room for the children to grow as a community.”

Others criticized the deal for a lack of transparency. “I don’t know if this is a good deal or not because I don’t [know] anything about it,” one speaker said. Another added, “Give us a chance to have other options.”

The property, once home to Hungerford Prep, has sat vacant for years. Under the agreement, Dr. Phillips Charities will pay $1 million for the land and commit to meeting milestones that include building green spaces, a community learning center, health care facilities, and affordable housing.

“All members in favor say ay. Ay. Motion carries with all members,” the board chair announced after the vote.

Eatonville Mayor Angie Gardner stressed that community input will shape the future of the Hungerford redevelopment. “Just like the master plan needed the input of the people, there’s no way in the world you can finalize that plan without that same input,” she said.

Some residents said they want growth but believe the project is being rushed. “I think we are moving way too swiftly,” resident Angela Johnson said. “We need to slow down a bit as far as ensuring that this is not a plan for 10 residents out of approximately 2,500 to 3,000.”

Mayor Gardner emphasized that Tuesday’s approval is only the first step. She said she will be at the property on Wednesday and noted that a community meeting is scheduled for Friday to allow more input from residents.

