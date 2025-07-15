Edgewater battles flooding after heavy rain; mayor pushes for long-term stormwater solutions

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Bands of rain this morning and afternoon have left streets and yards flooded in Edgewater. Crews worked tirelessly to pump water away from people’s homes

“We can’t even have a rainstorm without potential flooding of homes and that’s not ok,” said Kim Penny.

Her home flooded during the 2022 hurricane season and since then she’s dealt with a flooded yard and road whenever there is consistent rain.

“I think Edgewater is really really trying and I can’t say that enough because I’ve said it the opposite for along time,” said Penny.

After seeing properties flood last fall from afternoon rainstorms, Mayor Diezel Depew knew he had no time to waste. For months, his staff has worked to widen retention ponds, clear culverts and armor canals to keep water flowing.

“We need to make up for 20-years of lost time now. I am tired of hearing residents are worried every time it’s raining. Something has to change in the city,” said Depew.

There is good news for Edgewater: the city was included in the state’s budget for some stormwater maintenance projects, but that work will obviously take some time.

The mayor said the city’s stormwater masterplan will be completed by December, which will also provide a clear understanding of the priorities for stormwater work.

