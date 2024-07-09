Edgewater man charged with attempted murder of his father

EDGEWATER, Fla. — An Edgewater man was arrested Monday morning, accused of trying to stab his own father to death.

Edgewater police officers responded to multiple 911 calls from the 1900 block of Queen Palm Drive shortly after 6 a.m. Monday morning, each reporting a stabbing that had just taken place.

The responding officers arrived to see 41-year-old Charles Plough standing in the front yard of the home and quickly handcuffed him before.

Once inside the home, police say they saw the victim sitting in a chair in the kitchen, holding a blood-soaked rag across his chest.

Police say the 72-year-old victim refused medical care at first but eventually agreed to go to the hospital to be treated for a stab wound to his upper chest area.

Police say the victim provided no information about what happened other than stating that Plough had stabbed him.

According to police, Plough began to talk about the situation as he was being checked out by medical personnel.

When asked what happened, police say Plough claimed the victim, his father, physically abused him and hit him with a shovel the previous day.

According to police, Plough said he “finally had enough” and intentionally stabbed his father Monday morning. Police say Plough admitted he actually intended to stab his father in the neck in an attempt to kill him.

When asked directly if he was trying to kill his father, investigators say Plough told them “yes” and continued to make statements about hoping his father died and that he “got what he deserved.”

Police arrested Plough on a charge of attempted felony murder. According to his arrest report, on his way to the police department, Plough continued to make statements about wishing his father would die and wanting to be on television for murder.

Once they arrived at the jail, police say Plough spontaneously stated that he would go back to the home and burn it down to finish the job once he got out.

As part of the investigation, officers interviewed a neighbor who called 911 to report the stabbing. According to police, the neighbor said Plough rang his doorbell shortly after 6 a.m. and said he stabbed his father.

The neighbor told police he went next door and saw the victim had been stabbed, then called 911. In their statement to police, the neighbor added a note that Plough is a “danger to society” and “should not be allowed out.”

Plough was additionally charged with making a threat against a law enforcement officer for statements made while he was being held at the police department. He’s now being held in the Volusia County jail on no bond.

