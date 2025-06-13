Edgewater secures historic $1M state budget for stormwater improvements

EDGEWATER, Fla. — The City of Edgewater announced on Friday that, for the first time in its history, it is in the house budget for one million dollars.

The city said the money will be used to improve the city’s stormwater systems.

If the budget passes the governor’s desk, it will be the city’s first time receiving state funding.

Mayor Diezel Depew said the water project would be a “huge relief for residents in the Florida shores.”

“This was a huge part of my goals as mayor to gain state funding. As I wrote the appropriation request myself, I’m proud to reach this goal as the first Mayor to bring funding back to the city with the governor’s help, hopefully, and no veto.” Depew said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group