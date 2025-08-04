Elderly man and woman involved in deadly motorcycle crash on I-75

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash from over the weekend involving an elderly man and woman.

Investigators said an 84-year-old man from Carlisle, Ohio, died Sunday in a motorcycle crash on southbound I-75 near the 306 Milepost.

The accident occurred as the rider exited the interstate into a rest area and failed to negotiate a curve.

Troopers said the rider, operating a Honda Goldwing, left the roadway and collided with an embankment in a drainage retention area.

An 80-year-old woman from Eaton, Ohio, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Troopers said the cause of the crash in under investigation.

