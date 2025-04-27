Elementary school sings the National Anthem at Orlando City Soccer Game

ORLANDO, Fla. — Moss Park Elementary School rounded out a busy day of events on Saturday with their Moss Park Voices singing the national anthem at the Orlando City soccer game.

The school’s official social pages include videos and photos of the moments leading up to the exceptional performance. The stadium was filled with nothing but smiles as the singers began their performance.

Moss Park Elementary School The Moss Park Voices perform the National Anthem at the Orlando City Soccer game. (Moss Park Elementary School/Moss Park Elementary School)

Moss Park Elementary School is located at 9301 N Shore Golf Club Blvd.

Mr. William Harris, Jr. is the proud Principal of the Moss Park Elementary School and says, “I am so humbled and excited to join such a warm and welcoming school community.

Harris continues, “Students learn the best when love and respect fill their environment. Teachers and staff excel when they are valued as the professionals they are. I look forward to ensuring that both are continued here at Moss Park Elementary.”

