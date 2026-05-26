New crosswalks and beacons to improve safety in Ormond-by-the-Sea

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is working on a project to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists crossing S.R. A1A in the Ormond-by-the-Sea area of Volusia County.

The work includes installing 18 new crosswalks, three of which will feature Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons.

This initiative is all about making Volusia roads safer and more welcoming for everyone—whether you’re driving, walking, or cycling.

These beacons utilize flashing lights to alert drivers to the presence of pedestrians in the crosswalks. The work schedule involves daytime lane closures, a measure designed to prevent overnight noise and lights from disturbing residents and nesting sea turtles in the area.

Vehicles must stop at crosswalks when pedestrians or cyclists are present. Pedestrians and cyclists should adhere to traffic rules and remain alert to maintain safety.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group