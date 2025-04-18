Eleven Orlando Pride soccer schools have been integrated across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Youth Soccer Network announced the introduction of eleven Orlando Pride soccer schools to increase access to soccer and provide an unparalleled connection to the Orlando Pride brand.

“The launch of the Orlando Pride Soccer Schools represents a major step forward in our commitment to developing athletes and growing the game at all levels,” said Nick Santos, Director of Youth Soccer Development for Orlando City and Orlando Pride.

Attendees will have access to players, staff methodology, gameday experiences, coaching education and facilities.

Santos continues, “This initiative will not only provide young players with unparalleled resources and exposure but will also create a direct brand connection to the women’s professional team, inspiring the next generation to reach their full potential.”

The girls’ youth soccer schools are excited to offer wonderful opportunities to engage with the Pride’s first-team players, coaching staff and training facilities. They also feature a developmental curriculum that aligns with the standards set by the 2024 NWSL Shield winners and 2024 NWSL Champions.

The program will also offer year-round coaching education and mentorship opportunities for coaches within the network.

Soccer Schools are set to open in Seminole, Lake Nona, Winter Park, Celebration, Windermere, Clermont, Hunters Creek, Millenia, South, Poinciana, and Naples (Azzurri Storm).

