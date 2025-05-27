Embry-Riddle conducts Air Taxi study to test viability at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Researchers at Embry-Riddle have revealed information on a study conducted to see the viability of using air taxis at Orlando International Airport.

The study showed the aircraft could be integrated into the current airport without disrupting commercial air traffic.

Researchers used historical data from the airport’s busiest days to simulate aircraft paths and ground operations.

The study, commissioned by the entity that owns Orlando International, also established how the system could be implemented at the current airport.

This study complements a Channel 9 story we brought you back in February about OIA seeking a developer for an air taxi facility.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group