Embry-Riddle and FAA partnership putting air traffic controllers right into workforce

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A new program at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University allows students to graduate as fully certified air traffic controllers.

The FAA has partnered with the university to help fill a national shortage.

Eyewitness News got a chance to visit some of the labs and learn more about the training.

The simulations allow students to experience every element of air traffic control, and they are so lifelike, they can be changed to any weather setting.

This gives students a chance to do things like practice speaking to pilots and guiding planes to their gates in stressful situations.

Associate Professor Mike McCormick, who had a decades-long career with the FAA before coming to Embry-Riddle, explains that the program lets students skip the academy.

“The problem has been that as our students graduate and they apply for air traffic CTI vacancy, it would take one to two years before they could get hired,” said McCormick.

Former National Transportation and Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt said putting more people in the positions means flight flexibility for airlines and safer skies for passengers.

“For example, two years ago the FAA said to the airlines you are going to have to cut schedules going into New York area airports. They did that in summer of 23, summer of 24 and in fact, some of those restrictions will remain in place through at least October of this year,” said Sumwalt.

Leaning they could graduate with all of their certifications came mid semester for some students but they said getting it all done has been a breeze.

“These professors have been working overtime so we can be successful. They come in extra hours and provide us with extra tools to be prepared for written evaluations and performance evaluations,” said student Kyra Hanson.

School officials said the program and training will produce between 60 and 120 air traffic controllers per year.

©2025 Cox Media Group