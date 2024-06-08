EmpiRx Health adds Orlando office, jobs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A pharmacy benefits management company has added a new office in Orlando.

Montvale, New Jersey-based EmpiRx Health on May 30 opened a 14,232-square-foot office at 5950 Hazeltine National Drive, Suite 300. The company already has more than 70 employees here, including client service, clerical management, call center, information technology and human resources.

The company has four job listings on its career site, and spokeswoman Stephanie Cox said the call center is expected to grow by 20 jobs in the next few months.

