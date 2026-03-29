Endangered 13-year-old boy missing in Clermont, authorities seek assistance

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 13-year-old boy reported missing and endangered Sunday morning in Clermont. Levi Hugh McCullough was last seen at approximately 8 a.m. in the Crescent area.

According to the sheriff’s office, McCullough left the area on foot in an unknown direction. Authorities have classified the teenager as an endangered juvenile and are seeking assistance from the public to help locate him.

McCullough is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 147 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing blue shorts and a tan shirt with the words “Air Patrol” printed on it.

Officials are asking anyone who may have seen the teenager or who has information regarding his current location to contact authorities immediately.

Information can be reported directly to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office by calling 352-343-2101 or by emailing Tips@lcso.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through CRIMELINE at one-800-423-8477.

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