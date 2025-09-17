Engine issue delays Cygnus X-L spacecraft’s arrival at International Space Station

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Cygnus X-L spacecraft, launched earlier this week aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, has been delayed in reaching the International Space Station due to engine issues.

The spacecraft was scheduled to dock at the ISS around 6:30 AM, but NASA reported that some burns from the main engine stopped earlier than planned, preventing it from reaching its destination.

NASA managers are currently reviewing plans to ensure the rendezvous can still occur.

The exact cause of the engine burns stopping earlier than planned is still uncertain, and NASA has not provided a new timeline for when the spacecraft might reach the ISS.

