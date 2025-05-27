LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World officially launched its “Cool Kid Summer” celebration this week.

GoofyCore at EPCOT opened Tuesday inside the newly unveiled CommuniCore Hall.

According to Disney, the area is designed for maximum summer fun. GoofyCore is a party space where kids can dance, play, and go absolutely “Goofy.”

The colorful indoor venue features DJ spinning tunes while Goofy leads the way with interactive games with kids.

Kids will be able to enjoy activities such as “Loopy Limbo” to “Parachutes’ n’ Pipsqueaks,”.

EPCOT's GoofyCore party kicks off Cool Kid Summer at Walt Disney World

Cool Kid Summer will only be around for a limited time this summer at all Walt Disney World theme parks.

More cool kid summer fun around the parks:

Magic Kingdom: Guests can hang out at Big Top Bash at Storybook Circus, where a DJ will host dance parties with Pluto. At Galactic Blast in Tomorrowland, a DJ party with surprise visits from Stitch and craft time inspired by the upcoming Disney-Pixar movie “Elio.”

Guests can hang out at Big Top Bash at Storybook Circus, where a DJ will host dance parties with Pluto. At Galactic Blast in Tomorrowland, a DJ party with surprise visits from Stitch and craft time inspired by the upcoming Disney-Pixar movie “Elio.” Hollywood Studios: Animation Courtyard offers nonstop activity with magician acts, jump rope performances, games, and a lively indoor dance party with Mickey and Disney Junior favorites.

Animation Courtyard offers nonstop activity with magician acts, jump rope performances, games, and a lively indoor dance party with Mickey and Disney Junior favorites. Animal Kingdom: Guests can go to Rafiki’s Planet Watch for hands-on crafting and character meet-and-greets.

Click here for more information about Cool Kid Summer.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group