EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth reopens this weekend following refurbishments

BAY LAKE, Fla. — Spaceship Earth at EPCOT is set to officially reopen Saturday after months of refurbishments.

Disney surprised visitors with a soft opening last week, allowing some guests to experience the ride ahead of its official reopening.

While the ride experience remains mostly the same, fans have noted improvements such as smoother animatronics and new lighting throughout the attraction.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group