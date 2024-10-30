Epic Universe sparks hotel development surge

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The decisions by Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World to make major capital investments — such as Universal’s upcoming Epic Universe theme park and Disney’s plans to spend $17 billion here — are prompting area hotel owners to reinvest, too.

Monarch Alternative Capital is among them.

Read: World Series interference: Fans try to rip ball from Mookie Betts’ glove during World Series Game 4

Its Hotel Landy, formerly a Crowne Plaza hotel, was transformed and reopened in April. The same group bought the co-branded Aloft and Element Orlando International Drive. All will serve guests of Universal Orlando’s new Epic Universe theme park that’s set to debut May 22, 2025.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group