Epic Universe updates safety and accessibility guide

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe recently updated its Safety and Accessibility guide with the reopening of Stardust Racers on Saturday.

Stardust Racers has been closed since Sept. 17, when 32-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala died at a hospital after being found unresponsive in his restraint.

Before the tragic accident, riders who used wheelchairs were able to be transferred to Stardust Racers.

As of Oct. 4, that is no longer true for Stardust Racers.

According to the guide, guests who use mobility devices such as wheelchairs must be able to walk independently on Stardust Racers.

Epic Universe Safety and Accessibility Guide (WFTV)

Channel 9 has reached out to Universal for comments on the new updates.

