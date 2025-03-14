ER groundbreaking set for Friday in Winter Garden

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — HCA Florida Healthcare will break ground Friday on a new emergency room in Winter Garden.

HCA West Orange Emergency will be built along Daniels Road near the intersection of West Colonial Drive.

Once complete, the $16 million, freestanding building will provide around-the-clock emergency care for adults and children.

Officials say board-certified physicians and nurses will be able to treat a range of ailments from infections, to chest pain, to broken bones.

Leaders say the new location will help meet growing demand for emergency services in the community.

The new emergency rooms is set to open in late summer 2025.

Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to get underway at 8:30 a.m..

