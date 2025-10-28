Eustis man uses truck to rescue people trapped in Central Florida floods

MT. DORA, Fla. — Andrew Brown, a man from Eustis, used his pickup truck to rescue several people stranded in a flooded parking lot in Mount Dora.

Last night’s flooding caused some drivers to become stranded in a parking lot.

“It was pretty scary. The water was all the way up to my hubs and step rails on the side of my truck where the black step rails come out, but I was still out pushing to find more people,” said Andrew Brown.

Brown said that people tried to give him money as a thanks for his help, but he declined because he felt there was no need to pay for doing good deeds.

