Eustis police investigate deadly accident involving pedestrian on East Orange Avenue

EUSTIS, Fla. — A woman died Wednesday afternoon after she was struck by a vehicle while walking on East Orange Avenue in Eustis.

The fatal collision occurred at approximately 1:21 p.m. in the 2100 block of the roadway. The Eustis Police Department closed the 2100 block of East Orange Avenue to all traffic following the incident.

According to investigators, the woman entered the roadway on foot and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound. Emergency units arrived on the scene shortly after the incident was reported.

The victim sustained serious injuries in the collision and was transported to AdventHealth Waterman for treatment. She was pronounced deceased after arriving at the hospital. Information regarding her identity has not yet been released.

Members of the Mount Dora Police Department are also on the scene, providing assistance with the inquiry.

The crash remains under investigation.

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