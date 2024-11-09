Eustis police seek suspect after shooting leaves 3 injured

EUSTIS, Fla. — Officers are seeking a shooter after three people were shot on Friday night, the Eustis Police Department said.

Officers said around 10 p.m. Friday, they responded to 604 Kensington Street in regards to a shooting.

The news release said officers arrived and found three people who had been injured in the shooting. One victim was hit by fragmentation and received minor injuries.

Read: Event filled weekend attracts thousands to Orlando amid new downtown safety measures

A second victim was hit in the upper right leg and was taken to Waterman Hospital, officers said.

The third victim was shot multiple times and was flown to ORMC in Orlando, where he underwent surgery and is expected to recover, investigators said.

Read: Police: Second suspect arrested in Sanford live-streamed homicide

Detectives said during the investigation, they identified 46-year-old Gary Davis as the suspect.

An arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest with charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm in public, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group