Evacuations ordered after massive hole opens near homes in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Heavy storms brought a bunch of problems to people in Marion County this week.

Parts of the county have seen flooded streets, businesses, parks and homes.

Now, flooding has led to a massive hole in someone’s yard.

The roughly 30-foot hazard is forcing evacuations nearby.

People who live in the duplex in Ocala were forced out by the large hole that opened just feet from their home.

Neighbors said this depression grew drastically in just a matter of hours Wednesday.

“It started about I’d say two feet wide all the way around, and it went down where we couldn’t see the bottom,” said neighbor Craig Leaming. “And a couple hours later, we went to sleep and I woke back up and it turned into that.”

Channel 9 is asking local leaders about what it being down to repair the hole and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

