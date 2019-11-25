0 Ex-deputy says he was followed for 4 miles before firing in fatal road rage shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A former Brevard County deputy facing second-degree murder charges in connection with a 2016 road rage incident said he didn't draw his gun until Clarence Howard ran toward him.

Yousef Hafza took the stand during his "stand your ground" hearing Monday in connection with the incident that occurred on Father's Day 2016.

Hafza was on Emerson Drive in Palm Bay returning to his ex-wife's home when Jose Montanez tried to enter the roadway near Minton Road. Both drivers were forced to break to avoid a collision.

Hafza said he thought the incident was over, but it then became clear he was being followed by Montanez and Howard, who was a passenger in Montanez's car, for more than 4 miles.

At one point, Howard leaned out the window and was yelling from the vehicle while both men continued toward St. John's Heritage Parkway, Hafza said.

He stopped his vehicle before he was forced off the roadway. At that point, he stopped and told both men following him that he was OK, but that didn't diffuse the situation.

Hafza testified that Howard ran toward him in the moments before he drew his weapon. He said he doesn't remember how many shots he fired.

Prosecutors asked Hafza why he didn't call 911 before the situation escalated.

He said he thought the men would move on, but by the time he realized they weren't, it was too late, and he was trying to avoid being run off the road.

