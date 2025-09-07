Expect temperatures to drop as the week approaches for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain is expected to continue throughout the day today as another front approaches Central Florida.

The first of the two fronts we were monitoring has dissipated. However, we are now tracking a new front entering northern Florida today, which will increase chances of rain during the afternoon through the middle of the upcoming week.

Similar to yesterday, a few stronger thunderstorms could develop. Widespread severe weather seems unlikely. The main impact and the most intense storms will bring heavy rain.

Yesterday, several locations received between 4 and 5 inches of rain. This could happen again today, mainly along the coast.

Temperatures will also be dropping. This front will bring our high temperatures from the low 90s down to the mid to upper 80s over the coming week.

