Expected road closures on SR 414 after brush fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue are battling a brush fire that is causing traffic headaches for motorists on Saturday afternoon.

According to OCFR, the estimated 25-acre brush fire is in the area of S.R. 414, also known as the Apopka Expressway, and Lakeville Road at the old landfill.

OCFR currently has multiple units on the scene, and they report no injuries or casualties.

#BrushFire Multiple units are on scene of a brush fire in the area of SR 414 and Lakeville Rd. Use caution in the immediate area and expect road closures. pic.twitter.com/inSh4yCfJk — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) April 26, 2025

OCFR asks drivers to use caution traveling through the area as there are multiple road closures.

