Experts: Westcourt a needed catalyst for Church Street redevelopment

The Orlando city commissioner and Orlando managing director of CBRE said during Orlando Business Journal’s Doing Business in Downtown event on Nov. 14 that the project’s up-to-300,000 square feet of office space will bring people who want to go out to eat, be entertained and more.

Westcourt, a $500 million-plus, 900,000-square-foot development from San Francisco-based JMA Ventures LLC and Houston-based Machete Group, is slated to be built on 8.5 acres along West Church Street just north of the Kia Center.

In addition, Travel + Leisure will move to its new headquarters into 182,000 square feet at 501 W. Church St. as early as next year, bringing 800-1,000 people downtown.

“Westcourt will be a primer for Church Street, because most of the services are on the east side of I-4. That area is begging to be redeveloped,” Gray said.

Jere’ Matheny, vice president of brokerage services with First Capital Property Group Inc. said he sees Westcourtas a connector to the west side of downtown, along with the planned Canopy urban gathering space beneath Interstate 4, with the potential to spread out events in a bigger area.

