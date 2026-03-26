Extended hours and new Illumi-Nature event at Brevard Zoo this week

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo is inviting visitors to enjoy its spring extended hours this week, with a special combo ticket that allows a full day at the Zoo and entry to the new Illumi-Nature nighttime event.

The Zoo will remain open until 6 p.m., providing a perfect opportunity to observe animal residents as they settle in for the evening.

Combo ticket holders can explore the Zoo during the day, including the extra hour, before attending Illumi-Nature at 7 p.m.

Between 6 and 7 p.m., the Zoo offers a happy hour with discounted food and drinks for those holding combo tickets.

Click here for more details.

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