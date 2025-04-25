Extreme or severe drought levels parch much of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The risk of wildfires continues throughout Central Florida.

As of Friday morning, there were two active wildfires in the region.

The largest, “Cowpen 2” in Flagler County, had burned 250 acres and was 90% contained at last report.

The “Palm Cay” fire, a smaller blaze in Marion County, measured about a half-acre in size and was also about 90% contained.

The lack of rain has significantly contributed to dry conditions, with not much relief in sight.

Central Florida is now experiencing its worst drought in eight years, meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said.

The newest drought monitor upgraded several counties — including parts of Lake, Sumter, Marion, Volusia, and all of Seminole — to “extreme” or “severe” drought levels.

Brevard County is also drought-impacted with many brush fires popping up throughout the county this week. All were contained as of Friday morning.

Area law enforcement agencies continue to be on high alert as burn bans remain throughout most of Central Florida.

Brevard, Seminole, Orange, Volusia and Lake counties have issued the ban.

Central Florida burn bans (WFTV)

Meantime, on Wednesday, a woman was arrested in east Orange County for allegedly setting fires in a wooded area off Oberry Hoover Road.

According to an arrest report, Amanda Clark, 34, set multiple fires near a transient camp.

Clark, who faces a charge related to the illegal burning of land, was booked into the Orange County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

